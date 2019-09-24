Lord Alan Sugar launched a brutal tirade against Boris Johnson and Brexit at a press screening of the newest series of The Apprentice.

The celebrity entrepreneur said Brexit has made the UK the laughing stock of the rest of the world – adding he is “sick and tired of it.”

When asked his opinion on the ruling and how he believes it will impact businesses, he said:

“I couldn’t care less. Frankly, I know I should, but I have to say, at 72 years of age, I am sick and tired of this whole Brexit b****y nonsense.

“I’m sick and tired of the manner in which the whole thing has been conducted.”

“We are a farce, a laughing story to the rest of the world. At 72 years old, I don’t care. Something has got to sort itself out.

“I hope that common sense prevails in the end. I have no opinion [on the ruling]. But that’s a very interesting thing that it got ruled illegal. So I wonder what will happen now.”

Criminal

Turning his attention to Johnson, Lord Sugar branded the Prime Minister a “criminal” after he was found to have prorogued parliament unlawfully.

Judges found that his decision was “void, unlawful and of no effect” today after hearing cases from both side last week.

When Lord Sugar was asked if he would invite Johnson on to The Apprentice, he joked: “It depends if he gets out on remand.

“You know what the BBC are like – they don’t like criminals on their programmes.”

Nothing to do with Brexit

Boris accused claimants in the Supreme Court case of trying to frustrate Brexit today, even though the government said it had “nothing to do with Brexit” in court.

Amber Rudd told Sky News following the comments that the PM can’t say prorogation wasn’t about Brexit and then use as a defence that people are using judiciary to frustrate Brexit – because it shows it was about Brexit.

“You cannot have it both ways” she said.