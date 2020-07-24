A member of the House of Lords made an appearance at a sub-committee meeting from a moving car.
Lord Robathan asked Liz Truss, Secretary of State for International Trade, a question in the EU International Agreements Sub-Committee via a video call on his way home from what was described as “an important family engagement”.
Introducing the question at around 4pm on Thursday, chairman Lord Goldsmith told Ms Truss: “Secretary of state, I’m going to go to Lord Robathan in a moment and you’re going to be a little bit surprised because he’s wearing a seat belt.
“That’s because he’s coming back from an important family engagement – he’d hoped to get home but he can’t.
“I don’t think it’s because he’s expecting a very bumpy ride from your answers.”
Lord Robathan, sat in the passenger seat, went on to ask a question about the possible effect of the result of the upcoming US presidential election on trade negotiations.
After Ms Truss answered the question, he declared himself happy with her response and added: “By the way, I can recommend the restaurant.”
Lord Robathan happy with the @trussliz reply – and his lunch. pic.twitter.com/ksaRHcz7F9— David Cornock (@davidcornock) July 23, 2020
Related: Boris Johnson’s first year as PM: How the polls have changed
While you're here
While you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Free, independent journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free, independent media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting free, independent journalism.
The shop can be found here.