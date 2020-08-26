A London MP was in no mood to mince his words last night after taking aim at Brexiteers over the BBC Proms debate.
Neil Coyle, the Labour MP for Bermondsey and Old Southwark, hit out at Jacob Rees-Mogg and Prime Minister Boris Johnson, saying he has spent “years warning local people that these fat old racists won’t stop blaming the EU when their sh*t hits the fan”.
The tweet was sent after several Tory MPs responded to the debate over the Last Night of the Proms, which was rumoured to be shelving songs such as Rule, Britannia! this year – even though the claims have proven to be unsubstantiated.
Polling today showed 58 per cent of Brits believe the song should should be performed with the lyrics following suggestions it could just be an orchestral arrangement, despite only four per cent saying they know all the words.
It has been suggested that the debate has allowed the Conservative Party to distract people’s attention from events elsewhere, which is likely what prompted Mr Coyle’s late night furore:
