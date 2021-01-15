The fantasy of a ‘leftwing Brexit’ appears to have been exposed in the Financial Times today amid reports of a bonfire of workers’ rights.
Reports that the 48-hour working week could be scrapped under Government plans for a post-Brexit overhaul of labour laws have come light in order to give firms the “appropriate freedoms and flexibility to innovate and grow”.
Labour described the reported plan as a “disgrace” and warned it would fight any such moves “tooth and nail”, with shadow business secretary Ed Miliband saying the party would strongly oppose any moves to reduce existing standards.
“These proposals are not about cutting red tape for businesses but ripping up vital rights for workers. They should not even be up for discussion,” he said.
“People are already deeply worried about their jobs and health. It’s a disgrace the Government is considering forcing them to work longer hours or lose paid holidays.”
revealed:
the secret plans being drawn up for post-Brexit reforms to UK workplace laws
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has insisted ministers are not planning to “lower” workers’ rights and that the government wants to “protect and enhance” them rather than rowing back on them.
On social media, Lexit was trending soon after the reports came out. Here’s the best of the reaction so far:
How is Lexit going for you? https://t.co/iOvDu2RgTW— James Bloodworth (@J_Bloodworth) January 14, 2021
Lexit was always, always an ill-advised position pic.twitter.com/FABsZZE8yI— John Harris (@johnharris1969) January 14, 2021
Yup, that Lexit is looking great. https://t.co/PIGekoqmby— Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) January 14, 2021
Final thoughts tonight go to the Lexit bros.— Steve Peers (@StevePeers) January 14, 2021
Sloooooow clap. pic.twitter.com/Kd9UstQeux
