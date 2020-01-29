Brexiteers are calling for the flying of European flags to be made illegal after Britain leaves the EU.

A Daily Express poll has found 87 per cent of readers would be in favour of making the activity of flying a European flag against the law.

One reader even suggested there should be a public EU flag burning ceremony on Friday, while others tried to engage politicians to get their will.

“The UK should make it illegal for the Antidemocratic EU flag to be flown or displayed anywhere within Britain,” tweeted one at Boris Johnson.

“It should carry a 3 month prison sentence & £5k fine,” said another, copying in home secretary Priti Patel.

Police state

Remain activists have reacted with similar vigour.

One noted that the flag is not just that of the EU but the council of Europe, while Marilyn Holness asked:

“We’re not living in a police state yet – or are we?”

Lord Storey on the Lib Dems tweeted: “I see Daily Express is carrying out a poll as to whether it should be illegal to fly the EU flag from Public Buildings – more importantly should it be illegal to buy the Daily Express.”

Ode To Joy

Brexiteers may also be annoyed at a campaign to get Ode To Joy to number one in the charts on Brexit Day.

The EU anthem has steadily gone up since the push began, and could reach the top spot on Friday when radio stations such as BBC Radio 1 will be forced to play it on the airwaves.

The move came as organisers of a campaign to pay for Big Ben to ring out to mark Brexit had to admit defeat, saying they failed to persuade the House of Commons authorities to allow the bell to ring.

The appeal raised £272,770, fuelled by Boris Johnson’s suggestion that “we are working up a plan so people can bung a bob for a Big Ben bong”.

But no such plan existed and the House of Commons Commission estimated that the cost of bringing the bell back into use could be as much as £500,000.

Andrew Tipler tweeted: “The Brexiteers can have their bells. We’ll have the airwaves.”

