The campaign group Leave.EU has dubbed Supreme Court lawyers “Enemies of the People” after they judged that Boris Johnson misled Queen to prorogue Parliament.
Posters imitating the Daily Mail headline were distributed on social media with pictures of the 12 judges featured.
The headline reads:
“Fury over ‘out of touch’ judges who defied 17.4m Brexit voters and could trigger constitutional crisis”.
Today a panel of unaccountable lawyers have totally overturned our constitutional order in a desperate attack on the democratic will of 17.4m British voters. This is a dark day for our country that will not be forgotten by the pro-Brexit majority.— Leave.EU (@LeaveEUOfficial) September 24, 2019
The Daily Mail courted controversy after running the original title in 2016 which lambasted the three judges who had ruled that the UK Government would require the consent of Parliament to give notice of Brexit.
The headline was widely criticised as being inappropriately condemnatory and attracted numerous complaints, given that the British judiciary is independent of the Government.
The Supreme Court’s ruling today has been dubbed the “worst possible outcome for Johnson”.
John Bercow says the House of Commons will now sit as early as tomorrow following the Government’s defeat in court.
He said he has “instructed the House authorities to prepare not for recall, because prorogation was unlawful and therefore void, but the resumption of business”.
So says a criminally convicted outfit of liars and cheats.
Quite, these people should be in prison, they don’t even deny fixing it or using Cambridge Anyltica, not that most Brexiteers are intersted in truth or the scam that was clearly documented in the great hack, same thing that got Trump into power.
These people are clearly nothing more than rich white, nationalists.
The facts are going to come out, Regardless of peoples stance on Labour or Corbyn
A peoples vote over a sensible deal or remain, is the only way of resolving this mess.
Johnson and Farages gang of white trash thives and criminals can do one!
So despite Lady Hale and the Supremes being entirely clear that they were passing judgment on the legality of prorogration (and not Brexit), and BoJo repeatedly stating the the prorogation had nothing to do with Brexit, these street-wise legal experts have concluded that the Supreme Court were influencing Brexit?
Doesn’t that suggest EITHER that Leave.EU don’t know how logic works, or that they don’t believe that the PM told the truth about the prorogation aiming to facilitate Brexit?
It does seem strange that all those people wanted to get control back for our Parliament and our courts are now so firmly against it
So Leave.EU confirm that the prorogation was specifically designed to enable a no-deal Brexit by bypassing the will of Parliament. Thereby confirming the validity of the court decision….
And this from a newspaper that supports a PM whom they endorse and whom they apparently think should equally be unaccountable.
What else did we expect from this bunch? They think only their opinions have any validity for anyone.