Laura Kuenssberg has taken a rare swipe at Remainers MPs who spent three years trying to “undo Brexit”.
Speaking on the BBC’s Brexitcast, the broadcaster’s political editor suggested historians will not look kindly on those who tried to overturn or prolong Britain’s departure from the European Union.
She said:
“From a historical point of view, I think when people look back at this period and they examine the extent of the Labour defeat.
“I think people will look back and think, ‘hang on – people voted for something in 2016 and then lots of people in the political establishment in Westminster spent three years trying to undo that. What?’
“People thought we would be out the next day. Politicians on both sides, including the then-Prime Minister David Cameron stood on platforms and said if you vote this way, it will happen.
“They said there was no going back, and that this wasn’t a vote that you can have a second opinion on.”
Gavin And Stacey
Kuenssberg courted controversy on a number of occasions during the election campaign.
She was accused of leaking postal vote results in the run-up to the crucial pole, which gave early indications of a grim outlook for Labour.
And the manner of her reporting was also questioned elsewhere.
Gavin and Stacey star Mathew Horne was forced to apologise after he labelled her a “disingenuous plopcarpet” and told her to resign following her election coverage.
In his early morning tweets, Horne had written: “I really wish I loved myself as much as you Laura @bbclaurak – I think, although deeply selfish, I’d probably be happier. For a bit. Lucky you.”
This is the problem with our politics now. The bare facts of events as they progress on the timeline are totally ignored for a person’s own persona bias narrative and sometimes it’s not even bias it’s just what makes the best story in their eyes.
Why she should be and should have been talking about is Tory failure. The failure to ensure a safe delivery of the EU ref and ensure it’s path though parliament. Yes the are MPs that wanted to block Brexit and they rightly should be condemned but it’s the duty of parliament to hold the government to account and to honour their promises. No one can claim either of the Brexit deals is anything but bad news for the UK. But that’s only secondry to them being a million miles away from what May promised and that is the real point.
So the Tory party get away scot free with another 5 years of their crawl inept polices simply because Cameron was inept, May was inept and our leading politics journalists fail to report that.
Err what? The bbc were against Brexit from day one. I think they will also go down in history as wanting to stop it. Bloody two faced British bias corporation
Brexit started way way before the vote. There were all those rich people appalled at their finances not being secret. Laura just showing her lack of perspective.