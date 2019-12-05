The Brexit Party are odd-on to not win a single seat at the upcoming general election.

Nigel Farage’s party suffered a major setback today after three of its MEPs quit to back Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal and the Conservatives instead.

Annunziata Rees-Mogg – sister of Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg – Lance Forman and Lucy Harris, have all resigned the whip to back the Prime Minister’s push to “get Brexit done”.

It follows the decision yesterday to sack John Longworth, the former director general of the British Chambers of Commerce, for “repeatedly undermining” leader Nigel Farage’s election strategy.

Tory cabinet members

The spate of resignations has left the party odds-on at 2/7 to pick up no seats next week.

A Conservative Majority is now a 2/5 probability, with no overall majority priced at 3/1.

But the Tories should beware of the risk posed to several of their safe seats, where contenders are gathering momentum in a bid to oust current cabinet ministers.

Boris Johnson, Dominic Raab and Theresa Villiers could be at risk of losing their seats at the upcoming election – according to the latest odds analysis by political betting aggregator BonusCodeBets.co.uk.

Labour is now priced at 4/1 to win in Uxbridge & South Ruislip, while the Lib Dems are 6/4 to romp home in Raab’s seat in Esher & Walton.

Elsewhere Zac Goldsmith faces a considerable challenge from Sarah Olney.

The Lib Dems are 1/4 to win in Richmond Park, overturning a slender majority of 45 votes in the 2017 snap election.

In Chipping Barnet, Labour are priced at 5/4 to de-seat Villiers, and the Lib Dems are now at 5/1 in North East Somerset to oust Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Labour majority

And while the chances of a Labour majority remain slim, the market has scooped up more than one in five bets placed on Oddschecker, The Independent has revealed.

The bookies say bets are pouring in on a Jeremy Corbyn government, despite it being priced 25-1.

“Over the last 24 hours a Labour majority has been our most popular selection out of all the markets at 20/1,” said Paddy Power’s Lee Price.

The big money, however, seems to still be going on a Tory majority at 4/9.

