The Conservative’s lead in the Red Wall seats has been overturned by Labour just one year on from the general election.

According to a survey by research company J.L. Partners for Channel 4 News Sir Keir Starmer’s party leads by 47 per cent to 41 per cent in seats which voted Tory by 48 per cent to 39 per cent last December

Of those polled, many cited confusing messaging over Covid and Dominic Cummings’s trip to Barnard Castle as the reason for switching back to red.

If this were translated into votes, researchers estimate that Labour could win back 36 out of 45 seats they lost in the last election.

The research also found that Boris Johnson has a negative rating of –3 per cent in these areas, while Starmer is on +18 per cent. But Conservatives still fare better on certain issues, like the economy and defence.

Some voters (16 per cent of 2019 Conservative voters) say they now do not know how they would vote in a General Election, while others (7 per cent) are switching directly to Labour.

