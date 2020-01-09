Odds were slashed for Labour leader hopeful Lisa Nandy following her first hustings.

Just 24 hours ago, the Wigan MP was a middle of the road 10/1 shot to become the next Labour leader – but those odds have been slashed into 5/1 according to political betting analysts BonusCodeBets.co.uk.

After impressing MP’s in the first House of Commons hustings last night, she has made up considerable ground on front two Keir Starmer (8/11) and Rebecca Long-Bailey (5/2).

Pro-remain Starmer has been the clear favourite in the betting markets since his party’s disastrous election result despite only officially entering two days ago – but has already solidified his position, while Long-Bailey’s position as the Corbyn and McDonnell choice has her firmly in second place.

Jess Phillips (12/1), Clive Lewis (25/1) and Emily Thornberry (50/1) are the three currently lagging behind.

A political betting analyst at BonusCodeBets said: “Nandy has made the first significant move of the contest – those close to her knew she was an impressive performer, but she wowed her peers in the commons leading to her odds being slashed in half.

“What was previously a two horse race between Starmer and Long-Bailey is now looking firmly like it has a third runner in the mix.”

Latest Labour leader odds

Keir Starmer: 8/11 (Starmer was 13/8 a week ago)

Rebecca Long-Bailey: 5/2 (Long-Bailey was 3/1 a week ago)

Lisa Nandy: 5/1 (Nandy was 12/1 a week ago)

Jess Philipps: 12/1 (Phillips was 18/1 a week ago)

Clive Lewis: 25/1 (Lewis was 20/1 a week ago)

Emily Thornberry: 50/1 (Thornberry was 40/1 a week ago)

All other names 66/1 or longer

