Labour leadership contender Clive Lewis has called for a referendum on the future of the royal family.

The shadow Treasury minister called for the poll as part of a package of sweeping constitutional reforms, including the introduction of proportional representation.

Speaking at a campaign event in south London, Mr Lewis said: “Why not have a referendum in this country on the future of the royal family?

“We are a democracy. I’d rather see us as citizens rather than subjects in the 21st Century..”

He added: “Let’s look at what a modern state looks like and what the role of the royal family would be.”

Nomaination

Both the shadow Treasury spokesman and shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry face a race against time to remain in the battle for the top job, with the deadline for nominations from MPs and MEPs looming on Monday.

The latest figures from the Labour Party showed that Mr Lewis and Ms Thornberry are the only two in the six-candidate field who have failed to reach the threshold of 22 nominations.

Mr Lewis has four signatories – 18 shy of the target figure – and Ms Thornberry has nine.

Shadow business secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey, Lisa Nandy and Jess Phillips all secured the 22 backers required to continue in the competition on Thursday.

As of Friday, Ms Long-Bailey currently has 26 supporters, Wigan MP Ms Nandy has 24 and Ms Phillips has 22.

Related – Labour leadership race: Odds slashed in half for outsider Lisa Nandy after first hustings