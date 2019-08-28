Jeremy Corbyn has written to the Queen requesting a meeting “as a matter of urgency” in a bid to stop Boris Johnson suspending parliament.

The move came after the prime minister revealed he had requested the monarch to use a procedure known as “prorogation” to halt sittings in both the Commons and Lords from the second week in September until a Queen’s Speech on 14 October.

Mr Cobyn, who has joined forces with other opposition party leaders in a bid to thwart no deal, said the plan was a “threat to democracy”.

Boris Johnson’s attempt to suspend parliament to avoid scrutiny of his plans for a reckless No Deal Brexit is an outrage and a threat to our democracy.



Labour will work across Parliament to hold the government to account and prevent a disastrous No Deal. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) August 28, 2019

Corbyn accused Boris Johnson of a “smash-and-grab on our democracy”.

He said in a statement: “I am appalled at the recklessness of Johnson’s government, which talks about sovereignty and yet is seeking to suspend parliament to avoid scrutiny of its plans for a reckless No Deal Brexit .

“This is an outrage and a threat to our democracy.”

Mr Corbyn added: “That is why Labour has been working across Parliament to hold this reckless government to account, and prevent a disastrous No Deal which parliament has already ruled out.

“If Johnson has confidence in his plans he should put them to the people in a general election or public vote.”