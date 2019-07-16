The Labour leader did not mix his words over the US President’s recent tweets.

Mr Trump tweeted that four congresswomen of colour should “go home.” Corbyn indicated that he believes Trump’s comments are racist.

The two Conservative leadership rivals refused to use the word “racist” to describe the US President’s comments, raising concerns that the Hunt or Johnson may pander to the US when they come into power.

“Telling four Congresswomen of colour to ‘go back’ is racist,” the Labour leader tweeted.

We should stand up to Donald Trump, not pander to him for a sweetheart trade deal which would put our NHS at risk. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) July 16, 2019

“But the Tory leadership candidates can’t bring themselves to say so. We should stand up to Donald Trump, not pander to him for a sweetheart trade deal which would put our NHS at risk.”

At a leadership debate hosted by The Sun and TalkRadio yesterday, Boris Johnson branded Trump’s comments “totally unacceptable”, saying: “If you are the leader of a great multiracial, multicultural society you simply cannot use that kind of language about sending people back to where they came from.”

But pressed on whether the comments were actually racist, he said only: “I simply can’t understand how a leader of that country can come to say it… You can take from what I said what I think about President Trump’s words.”