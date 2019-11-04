Labour has gained a significant six points on the Conservatives after the first week of campaigning.

The latest YouGov survey for The Sunday Times puts Jeremy Corbyn’s party on 27 per cent of the vote, 12 points behind the Tories.

The Labour leader blasted Britain’s ‘corrupt system’ after launching his election campaign.

He hit out at the “tax dodgers, bad bosses, big polluters, and billionaire-owned media holding our country back”, which seems to have resonated with the public.

Double trouble

The YouGov poll chimes with a similar study by ORB International, which gave the Tories just an eight-point lead, with Labour gaining ground on 28 per cent.

There are also warnings of a double threat to Boris Johnson’s hopes of being elected Prime Minister.

A Remain alliance between the Lib Dems, Plaid Cymru and Green Party could hinder his chances of winning in at least 60 seats.

They are also expected to do so in Brighton Pavilion, the seat held by the Green Party’s Caroline Lucas, and in Broxtowe to help Anna Soubry, the former Tory minister who is leader of the Independent Group for Change.

Third threat

A potential third threat comes from the Brexit Party, which is set to reveal 600 candidates who could split the Leave vote.

In a sign that the Conservatives could be panicking, Nigel Farage revealed he had twice been offered a peerage in an attempt to get him to stand down Brexit Party candidates who are challenging Tories.

The party leader also announced he will not be running himself after seven failed bids to become an MP.

Corbyn said Mr Farage’s decision was “a bit weird” given the Brexit Party hopes to stand in most places.

The Labour leader said: “It’s obviously his decision.

“It’s a bit weird to lead a political party that is apparently contesting all or most of the seats up in the election and he himself is not offering himself for election.”

