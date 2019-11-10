Labour increased its share of the vote by three points this week while the Conservatives dropped one point in the latest Opinium poll.

As political parties ramped up their General Election campaigning the latest polling shows the Conservative’s lead has been narrowed to 12-points.

Boris Johnson’s party is down one point to 41 per cent, while Labour are up by 3 points to 29 per cent.

The Lib-Dems have experienced a marginal drop from 16 per cent to 15 per cent, and the Brexit Party is down 3 points to 6 per cent.

Labour gains

The results come after Labour gained a significant six points on the Conservatives after the first few days of campaigning.

A YouGov survey for The Sunday Times put Jeremy Corbyn’s party right back in contention.

There are also warnings of a double threat to Boris Johnson’s hopes of being elected Prime Minister.

A Remain alliance between the Lib Dems, Plaid Cymru and Green Party could hinder his chances of winning in at least 60 seats.

Labour overtakes Brexit Party among Leavers

This week’s poll also shows that Labour have overtaken the Brexit Party among Leavers for the first time.

Labour is up 5-points this week with a 15 per cent share of Leave voters, while the number of this group planning to vote for the Brexit Party has fallen to 12 per cent.

Meanwhile the picture among Remainers looks much the same with Labour and Lib-Dems vying for pole position.

However, whilst the Labour share has held at 42 per cent the Lib-Dems have witnessed a four point drop to 27 per cent.

Adam Drummond, head of political polling at Opinium comments: “Continuing the trends from last week, there are some signs that a 2017-style squeeze is taking shape with some Labour voters coming home and a relative lack of Brexit news looks like it’s helping Labour Leavers return to the fold.

“The other side of this is that the Brexit party has continued to decline and partisan feelings are starting to assert themselves in views of Nigel Farage whose approval rating among Leave voters has dropped from a comfortable 50/19% approve/disapprove margin to a much more divisive 37/33 per cent since he started attacking the Tories.”

