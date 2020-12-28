Farmers in New Zealand will face less red tap selling lamb to the European Union than their British counterparts after Brexit, it has been revealed.
Despite promising to deliver a ‘bonfire of red tape’ throughout the process it would seem farmers in the UK will have to jump through more hoops than those elsewhere thanks to a deal that lugs them with more paperwork and bureaucracy.
As the detail of the agreement with the EU unfolds it has been revealed that New Zealand farmers will have to go through less red tape than Britain as there is no “equivalence” agreement.
BBC Economics editor Faisal Islam wrote on Twitter: “The food industry, already smarting from events, says the lack of equivalence for Great Britain’s agri-food / Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures (SPS) is problematic.
“As it stands they say ‘New Zealand has a closer relationship on SPS with the EU than Britain from January 1’ with an agreement that limits checks (1 percent) and simplifies paperwork.”
Sharing his frustration, a Twitter user wrote: “British farmers now have more red tape to sell lamb to the EU than New Zealand farmers do.
“We’ve put up a border within the UK. We’ve made ourselves poorer and weaker.”
Related: Daily Express sounds alarm over ECJ ‘bombshell’ as Brexit reality emerges
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .