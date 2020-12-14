Sir Keir Starmer has come in for criticism today after he gave a less than convincing response to an LBC caller who phoned in to peddle white supremacy myths about indigenous British people becoming “a minority race”.

Appearing on Nick Ferrari’s programme the issue of Millwall fans audibly booing their own players for taking the knee before kick-off was raised, with one person explaining why her husband had chose to join in at The Den.

“Because, if anything, the racial inequality is now against the indigenous people of Britain, because we are set to become a minority by 2066,” she said, propagating the ‘Great Replacement’ myth.

“Bringing the political sphere into the football arena… You just have to look across to the Middle East. Israel has a state law that they the only people in that country to have self-determination. Why can’t I, as a white British female, have that same right?” she asked.

Ferrari then handed Starmer the chance to respond to Gemma and highlight the inaccuracies in the myths rooted in racism she had been promoting.

Starmer said: “Gemma, we all have those rights. This is about recognising some injustices have been going on for a very long time and I think people were genuinely moved this year and want to make sure that those injustice is dealt with.

“People will look at it different ways, but I think the vast majority of people do want a more equal society.”

His response has since been criticised for failing to address Gemma’s comments, with activist Jones leading the responses.

There needs to be a full explanation and apology from Labour's leadership about this diabolical failure to challenge full-blown white supremacism on national radio.



(Watch this 1:10 in, I nearly clawed my eyes out) pic.twitter.com/kUoCpgAOWP — Owen Jones 🌹 (@OwenJones84) December 14, 2020

Faiza Shaheen dubbed the response “absolutely unacceptable”, while others said he had been blindsided by the comments.

A Labour spokesperson said: “Keir completely rejects the racist conspiracy theory that this caller espoused. “A long history of migration has made Britain the great country it is today.

“Under Keir’s leadership, the Labour party stands for a patriotism that is built on the total inclusion of Brits from all ethnic backgrounds.

“Keir gave a robust defence of sportspeople taking the knee to shine a light on the deep racial inequalities and injustices against Black, Asian and minority ethnic people that exist in our society.

“Keir believes that these public displays of support have kept this vital cause front and centre of public consciousness and hopes it continues.”

