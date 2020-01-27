Keir Starmer responded brilliantly to a sticky question posed on BBC Radio 5 Live this morning.

The Labour leadership favourite, back on the campaign trail after four days off in what he called a “very, very difficult” time for his family, was asked by Nicky Campbell whether it was “racist to say there are too many foreigners in Britain”.

He responded:

“Can I just say how uncomfortable I am about that just at the moment.

“We’ve just spent four days in intensive care with my mother-in-law where there are people of every nationality giving her the most incredible care.

“And therefore pitching this debate in that way I think is… just got to be very very careful.”

Awful

Sir Keir was forced to cancel Labour leadership campaign events last week as his mother-in-law is critically ill in hospital.

The details of the accident have not been disclosed but Sir Keir said he and his wife’s family had been in and out of intensive care for four days and nights so far.

Asked for an update by Sky News’ Kay Burley, he said: “She’s awful, I’m afraid.

“She’s still in intensive care and it’s been very very hard for my wife and her family. So a very very difficult few days for us.”

Sir Keir said it had been a “very bad accident”. Asked for her prognosis he replied: “It’s very difficult, very very difficult.”

