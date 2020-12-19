Boris Johnson has issued a new “stay at home” order, covering London and most of the south and east of England, and drastically restricted plans for Christmas mixing, in response to a new, fast-spreading strain of coronavirus.

Despite reassuring the British public that the festive “bubble” plan would go ahead – and claiming it would be “inhuman” to cancel Christmas – the prime minister has done just that, announcing the creation of a stricter set of ‘tier 4’ rules.

Only households outside tier 4 will now be able to mix for Christmas in England – and those households will only be able to do so for Christmas Day, with long-distance travel discouraged.

Hot on the heels of Johnson’s earlier refusal to call of the Christmas easing, the prime minister’s announcement caused many to call into question his suitability for the top job…

Worst possible Prime Minister and worst possible government at the worst possible time? — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) December 19, 2020

“As prime minister it’s my job to take tough decisions”



Make no mistake: we’re in this mess because he hasn’t, can’t or won’t, until it’s too late. — Peter Kyle MP (@peterkyle) December 19, 2020

I do take some comfort in the thought that Boris Johnson wanted to be prime minister for so long and he’s just having the worst time — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) December 19, 2020

Worried about the people I love. Despairing at being at home for months on end. It would nice, in that context, to have a prime minister who can comb his fucking hair before giving a press conference — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) December 19, 2020

Keep mugging off the country, prime minister – everybody’s loving it — Marina Hyde (@MarinaHyde) December 19, 2020

If I hear that @BorisJohnson is swanning off to Chequers for Christmas Day, I will be joining him, and bringing a few friends. — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) December 19, 2020

Boris Johnson is like the boy who cried no wolf when there was a wolf. And the wolf kept eating all the sheep and then he said actually it must be this new strain of wolf and not because I am just a really crap shepherd boy. — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) December 19, 2020

