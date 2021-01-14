Right wing commentator Katie Hopkins has announced she is joining UKIP, saying the time for just being on social media is over.

The media loudmouth pre-dated Donald Trump in being suspended from Twitter after the social media giant said she had violated its hateful conduct policy with her opinions which have often sparked controversy.

But she was able to announce her intentions of getting into politics on UKIP’s Facebook and YouTube pages, where she will join interim leader Neil Hamilton among others.

📢 We are pleased to welcome Katie Hopkins to UKIP!



During the video, Ms Hopkins said that she “maybe an a***hole” but added she does not think she as much of an a***hole compared to other politicians at the moment.

She also said that she was “sick to death” of Brits being put to the “back of the queue for everything”.

“People always ask me when am I going to get into politics, when am I going to do something smarter than just gob off on social media,” she said in the video.

“But I do see that the time for just being on social media and just having opinions is wearing thin and is probably time for somebody like myself, who is at the pointy end of the spear most of the time, to make more of a formalised stand.

“And I am tired of seeing my fellow countrymen knocked down for going for a walk or trying to have a cup of tea. And I am not happy about people being imprisoned in their own homes.

“And I will certainly will no longer tolerate the fact that so many people can’t say what they think, even stopping themselves saying stuff when they think it because they know they will be found to be wrong or someone will try to take something for us.”

