Justin Madders has launched an explosive social media critique of the government as Covid-19 deaths continue to spiral out of control in England.
The Labour MP listed the Conservative’s 40 top failing from the start of the pandemic, taking aim at the Prime Minister for missing five COBRA meetings at the start of the outbreak through to them saying it was safe to return to school “only to close them the next day” most recently.
The social media thread has gained viral traction as cases of coronavirus continue to surge in the UK.
Today it was announced that there have been 54,940 new cases and 563 deaths. It comes on the back of several day’s worth of record figures.
Exposing the government’s inability to deal with the crisis Madders noted down 40 failings, although he said the list was by no means exhaustive.
Follow the thread here:
4. Delayed lockdown number one— Justin Madders MP (@justinmadders) January 9, 2021
5. Delayed lockdown number two
6.Delayed lockdown number three
7. Ignored Sage advice on a circuit break lockdown for 6 weeks
8.Allowed people to enter the UK without checks
9.Stopped contract tracing in March (2/10)
15. Created an app that notification to self isolate from didn’t count for claiming a self isolation payment— Justin Madders MP (@justinmadders) January 9, 2021
16. Recommended face coverings in May but didn’t make it compulsory until July
17.Didn’t join cross Eu ppe procurement (4/10)
22.Failed to increase testing capacity when known return of schools & workplaces would see increase in demand— Justin Madders MP (@justinmadders) January 9, 2021
23.Introduced a tiers system that didn’t work
24.Introduced a tiers system experts said wouldn’t work
25.Introduced another tiers system that didn’t work (6/10)
.
30.Spent £670k on PR consultants for the vaccines taskforce— Justin Madders MP (@justinmadders) January 9, 2021
31. Facilitated mass gatherings of people by shutting all pubs at 10pm
32.Delayed rollout of routine testing for care home staff
33. Gave contracts to companies to provide PPE that didn’t provide any (8/10)
37.Said it was safe to return to school only to close them the next day— Justin Madders MP (@justinmadders) January 9, 2021
38. Didnt give police resources to enforce new rules
39. Created a scheme to help hospitality which helped the virus
40.Overpromised & undelivered every step of the way
This is a non-exhaustive list (10/10)
Related: SNP calls for multibillion-pound ‘compensation’ for Scotland over Brexit
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .