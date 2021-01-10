Justin Madders has launched an explosive social media critique of the government as Covid-19 deaths continue to spiral out of control in England.

The Labour MP listed the Conservative’s 40 top failing from the start of the pandemic, taking aim at the Prime Minister for missing five COBRA meetings at the start of the outbreak through to them saying it was safe to return to school “only to close them the next day” most recently.

The social media thread has gained viral traction as cases of coronavirus continue to surge in the UK.

Today it was announced that there have been 54,940 new cases and 563 deaths. It comes on the back of several day’s worth of record figures.

Exposing the government’s inability to deal with the crisis Madders noted down 40 failings, although he said the list was by no means exhaustive.

4. Delayed lockdown number one

5. Delayed lockdown number two

6.Delayed lockdown number three

7. Ignored Sage advice on a circuit break lockdown for 6 weeks

8.Allowed people to enter the UK without checks

9.Stopped contract tracing in March (2/10) — Justin Madders MP (@justinmadders) January 9, 2021

15. Created an app that notification to self isolate from didn’t count for claiming a self isolation payment

16. Recommended face coverings in May but didn’t make it compulsory until July

17.Didn’t join cross Eu ppe procurement (4/10) — Justin Madders MP (@justinmadders) January 9, 2021

22.Failed to increase testing capacity when known return of schools & workplaces would see increase in demand

23.Introduced a tiers system that didn’t work

24.Introduced a tiers system experts said wouldn’t work

25.Introduced another tiers system that didn’t work (6/10)

. — Justin Madders MP (@justinmadders) January 9, 2021

30.Spent £670k on PR consultants for the vaccines taskforce

31. Facilitated mass gatherings of people by shutting all pubs at 10pm

32.Delayed rollout of routine testing for care home staff

33. Gave contracts to companies to provide PPE that didn’t provide any (8/10) — Justin Madders MP (@justinmadders) January 9, 2021

37.Said it was safe to return to school only to close them the next day

38. Didnt give police resources to enforce new rules

39. Created a scheme to help hospitality which helped the virus

40.Overpromised & undelivered every step of the way



This is a non-exhaustive list (10/10) — Justin Madders MP (@justinmadders) January 9, 2021

