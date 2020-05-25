As few as three Conservative MPs have given their support to Dominic Cummings out of over 200 in a backbench WhatsApp group, according to reports.

The Sun’s political editor Tom Newton Dunn confirmed suspicions that in-party backing remained perilously thin following the Prime Minister’s decision to stick by his de facto chief-of-staff last night.

In a backbench WhatsApp group just three MPs got behind the controversial aide following leaks that he broke lockdown rules.

Those are Iain Duncan Smith, Sheryll Murray and Andrew Mitchell, although the former said he wasn’t defending No10 but believed it is better MPs stay off the media, as he is doing.

This morning Alastair Campbell responded to the allegations, saying:

“If this is true then I take back all the defence I made publicly and privately of Andrew Mitchell when I thought he was being unfairly and disproportionately targeted over plebgate.

“IDS – no surprise there. Lacking in spine. Don’t know the other one.”

It comes as Michael Gove, Dominic Raab, Rishi Sunak and Matt Hancock posted their support for Cummings this weekend.

