Boris Johnson has outlined the UK government’s latest advice following a COBRA meeting which saw the response upgraded from contain to delay.

Speaking at a press conference following the emergency Cobra meeting, the PM said the disease “continues and will continue to spread” and called it the “worst public health crisis in a generation”.

Those with a high temperature or cough should stay at home for seven days, he said.

He also added that those aged over 70 are advised not to go on cruises.

Response

Despite many countries across the world implementing robust responses, the PM said the time to ban major sporting events and shut schools was not now.

He said:

“We are considering banning major public gatherings such as sport events.

“The scientific advice is this has little effect on the spread – but it does place a burden on other public services.”

Two more deaths

The speech came as two more deaths were announced in British hospitals and the number of people who had tested positive for coronavirus reached almost 600.

Ten people have now died in the UK after testing positive for Covid-19 and 596 people are known to have contracted the virus.

The latest deaths were of an 89-year-old at Charing Cross Hospital in London and a woman in her sixties at Queen’s Hospital in Romford. Both had underlying health conditions.

Related: UK moves onto delay stage as two more people die of coronavirus