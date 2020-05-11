Boris Johnson will reportedly swerve journalists this evening by only fielding pre-recorded questions from the public.

The Prime Minister will answer questions in front of the cameras at a Downing Street briefing later today after the government unveils its 50-page document in parliament.

But rather than taking them from journalists, as is customary, he will only respond to questions from the public.

Starmer’s response

The BBC’s press team has confirmed that Keir Starmer will formally respond to the Prime Minister’s address in his own broadcast to the country at 18:55.

Last night he said the nation was looking for “clarity and consensus” and we “didn’t get either”.

He added: “The truth is, the Prime Minister’s statement raises more questions than it answers.

“Those questions need answering if the public is going to have confidence in what happens next.”

Mixed messaging

The government was criticised for “dangerous” mixed and confused messaging following Johnson’s crucial speech on the coronavirus lockdown measures.

The Prime Minister outlined “the first sketch of a road map” last night with a new alert system to determine when aspects of the economy and social lives can be restarted.

He said that people who cannot work from home should be “actively encouraged” to return to their jobs from Monday and granted unlimited exercise in England from Wednesday.

But the speech was lambasted for its lack of clarity.

Manuel Cortes, TSSA General Secretary, said: “I’m extremely disappointed by the mixed messaging that is coming from the Prime Minister, it’s frankly dangerous.

“By comparison, the clarity from Scotland and Wales is somewhat of a relief.”

Devolved nations

Leaders of all the devolved nations rejected Johnson’s new “stay alert” advice amid criticism that the new slogan is unclear.

Nicola Sturgeon tweeted the old “Stay home. Protect the NHS. Save lives” advice, while Mark Drakeford said the “stay home” message has not changed in Wales and Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster also said the nation will continue to use the message.

Adam Price, Plaid Cymru leader, said: “The UK Government has cut itself adrift of the 3 nation approach which now exists between Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

“His message is confusing and dangerous. You cannot stay alert to something you can’t see.”

