Boris Johnson used his closing address at the Tory Party conference – held virtually at the height of a pandemic – to announce a £160 million boost for ‘clean energy’ initiative.

The prime minister said every home in the country will be powered by offshore wind within 10 years, pledging a green industrial revolution that will create hundreds of jobs.

Areas such as Teesside and Humber in northern England, Scotland and Wales will see a considerable boost as the next generation of turbines are built.

But with the latest government scandal still fresh in the memory, his ambitious plans have not been welcomed by everyone.

TSSA General Secretary, Manuel Cortes, dismissed the speech as “hot air”, saying the pledge was “jam tomorrow” and likely to be scrapped in future.

He said: “This speech was less about wind and more Johnson hot air, as – sadly – you can’t believe a word this man says.

“Most of this announcement is about jam tomorrow, with no detail and few costings. The sad reality is that the Tories make pronouncements about measures to decarbonise our economy only to scrap them later – just like they did with rail electrification projects which were announced and then scrapped by Failing Chris Grayling.

“If the government wants us to take their commitment to fighting climate change seriously, then they must reinstate the shelved rail electrification projects at once.”

Others pointed out that the PM was once a big critic of the renewable energy source, saying it “wouldn’t pull the skin off a rice pudding”.

"Some people used to sneer at wind power… and say it wouldn't pull the skin off a rice pudding," says Boris Johnson, who used to sneer at wind power, and say it wouldn't pull the skin off a rice pudding. pic.twitter.com/uEcDg6Ldce — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) October 6, 2020

Related: ‘Licence to kill’: What caused Labour’s latest anti-Starmer rebellion?