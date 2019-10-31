Boris Johnson has said the government has an “oven ready deal” that they will”put it in the microwave as soon as we get back after the election on Friday 12th December”.

Speaking to reporters The Prime Minister said he was frustrated that Brexit was not happening, as he had repeatedly promised, on October 31st.

But if the electorate voted for him then the divorce would be done by January.

Die in a ditch

The comments come after the PM blamed the failure to deliver on his “die in a ditch” promise to quit the EU on October 31 on Jeremy Corbyn.

He said:

“Today should have been the day that Brexit was delivered and we finally left the EU.

“But, despite the great new deal I agreed with the EU, Jeremy Corbyn refused to allow that to happen – insisting upon more dither, more delay and more uncertainty for families and business.

“We cannot continue along this path. I didn’t want an election – like the country I wanted to get Brexit done, but it is the only way forward.”

Microwave Brexit

Later on in the day he struck a more optimistic tone.

He said despite his frustrations, “we had a fantastic deal on the table”.

“This parliament is just not going to vote Brexit through, there are too many people who are basically opposed to Brexit, who want to frustrate it,” he said.

“We have an oven ready deal, put it in the microwave as soon as we get back after the election on Friday 12th Dec and get it done.”

