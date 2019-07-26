You think America has lost it?

Well this American TV broadcaster is flabbergasted at the voting system that brought Boris Johnson to power. He compares Johnson to Trump and that the Brexit vote was won due to Russian backing.

Today, Boris Johnson was left in no doubt of the opposition he will face from the devolved administrations in Scotland and Wales if he seeks to push ahead with a no-deal Brexit.

In calls with Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and her Welsh counterpart Mark Drakeford, Mr Johnson was warned he would face stiff resistance if he sought to leave the EU without an agreement with Brussels.

Have a listen and see how you feel about the new leader of the UK and our future on the world, and European, stage.

Part 2 of this clip from The Last Word on MSNBC, 23/07. Taking Boris Johnson apart like nothing I've seen over here. pic.twitter.com/skwdVqbmJO — David Hall (@davidhall111) July 24, 2019

This is properly shocking.



Everyone needs to watch this. https://t.co/TGJyEj5gVl — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) July 25, 2019

We look like a banana republic now. Madness. — Donia 🇪🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #AUOB #DissolveTheUKUnion (@Caledonia1706) July 24, 2019

Part 3, analysis of our new PM from American TV last night. pic.twitter.com/OnOKNyGPwg — David Hall (@davidhall111) July 24, 2019