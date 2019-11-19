Boris Johnson is about to avoid the dubious honour of being the UK’s shortest-serving prime minister.

Tuesday November 19 marks the 119th day of Mr Johnson’s premiership.

This is the same number of days clocked up as prime minister by George Canning in 1827, before he died in office.

Mr Canning currently holds the record for being the shortest-serving PM in UK history.

(PA Graphics)

Assuming Mr Johnson makes it unscathed into his 120th day on Wednesday, George Canning’s record will remain intact.

If the Conservatives lose the General Election on December 12, Mr Johnson would become the prime minister with the second shortest time in office.

But if he continues as PM, he will overtake another of his Tory predecessors just three days later, on December 15.

On this date he will pass the 1st Viscount Goderich, who served as prime minister for 144 days in 1827-28.

Tactical voting

Nigel Farage has called on Leave-backing Conservative supporters to vote tactically in the General Election.

During a rally in Peterborough, the Brexit Party leader addressed supporters about campaign strategy ahead of the election on December 12.

The Peterborough constituency was narrowly held by Labour in the June by-election, prompted by the recall of Fiona Onasanya after her conviction for perverting the course of justice.

The Brexit Party, represented by Mike Greene, lost by less than 700 votes and Peterborough has been seen as a key target for Mr Farage’s party.

Farage said: “It is said that we will split the Conservative vote, if you vote for the Brexit Party Jeremy Corbyn and the marxist mob will take the country over.”

“Some of these voters will never vote Conservative, they wouldn’t vote Conservative if you paid them.”