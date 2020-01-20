Labour leadership hopeful Jess Phillips has been mocked for using the word ‘I’ 13 times in the first paragraph of a Guardian opinion piece.

The MP for Birmingham Yardley used the editorial to criticise hustings as the five candidates embark on a tour of the country to woo members.

She said she “hated the first hustings” on Saturday, when contenders called for unity following the election defeat in December.

“The hustings was awful,” she said. “I was awful because I was trying to hit a million different lines and messages in 40 seconds. Some were my lines, some were other people’s, and it fell flat.”

I did something I didn’t think I would do

But the piece has been roundly mocked on social media after she used ‘I’ 13 times in the first paragraph.

She said:

“I said at the beginning of this process that I would tell the truth.

“I said that I was the bold choice and only bold could beat Boris Johnson, and I meant it.

“And then I did something I didn’t think I would do, and I stopped being bold.

“I didn’t lie, but I certainly stopped being real.

“I really believe that authentic, big-hearted, funny, kind and different politics is the only way to beat Johnson.

“So I am going to practise it.”

Not an uber Remainer

Later that day Philips made an appearance on Sky News’ Sophy Ridge On Sunday, saying she has no plans for the UK to rejoin the EU after Brexit and is not an “uber Remainer”.

The backbench MP said: “I don’t think this is a conversation that’s even up for debate at the moment.

“There’s no plan to have some sort of campaign to rejoin the European Union.

“But any prime minister who wouldn’t look at the merits of every single alliance that our country could have for our safety, security, peace, and economic viability with a reasoned head on, anyone who closes off any option in the future, I just believe that that’s an honest position.”

Related: Wetherspoons to cut price of 10 drinks to mark Brexit