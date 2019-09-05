Jess Phillips launched a scathing attack on “cowardly” Boris Johnson and his government yesterday.

The Birmingham Yardley MP lashed out after 21 Conservative MPs had their whip removed after voting against the government in a no-deal showdown.

Philip Hammond, Rory Stewart and Churchill’s grandson Sir Nicholas Soames were among the rebels who will be booted out of the party.

Philips said: “You’ve sat by silently while your colleagues have been marched out” during an impassioned speech.

She added:

“It’s a shame that quite a lot of the people who are sat in front of me, who know that what has happened over the last two days is wrong, are too cowardly to actually say to me in here, in public, what they’re all saying in the tea rooms.

“It’s as if we [Labour] were kicking out Harriet Harman.

“That is what it feels like.

“It is an abomination the way your party has behaved.”

Watch the clip in full below:

This is how a true public servant reacts to a man whose only priority is his own ambition playing games with the lives of her constituents.



Jess Phillips, you have truly inspired me today. A very rare thing given today's parliamentary politics.@jessphillips pic.twitter.com/eVANrjAzkU — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) September 4, 2019

