Jeremy Corbyn will tell the Queen “we’re taking over” if Boris Johnson loses a vote of no confidence, John McDonnell has claimed.

Speaking at Edinburgh Festival Fringe the Shadow Chancellor said Labour would demand the keys to Number 10 from the Prime Minister if he loses his grip on power and would call on the monarch to appoint Mr Corbyn.

Calling for cross-party support to block a no-deal Brexit, he said: “I don’t want to drag the Queen into this but I would be sending Jeremy Corbyn in a cab to Buckingham Palace to say we’re taking over” if Boris loses a no-confidence vote.

The Prime Minister is on shaky ground after his majority was cut to just one in the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election.

His promise to take Britain out of the EU on Halloween “do or die” and a refusal to rule out suspending parliament has also divided parliament.

Phillip Lee, the MP for Bracknell, said he will take the summer break considering whether to leave the Conservatives over its position on Brexit, which would wipe out the party’s majority.

Big-name Conservatives like former chancellor Philip Hammond are also threatening to vote against the government rather than support no deal.