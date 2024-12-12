Jeremy Corbyn is reportedly gearing up to launch a new political party in the New Year.

The former Labour leader, who sits as an independent in the House of Commons, will mobilise the so-called ‘Independent Alliance’ grouping ahead of 2029 in a bid to mirror the rise of Reform UK on the right.

The rival quintet of pro-Gaza independent MPs will likely include Leicester South’s Shockat Adam, Birmingham Perry Barr’s Ayoub Khan, Blackburn’s Adnan Hussain and Dewsbury & Batley’s Iqbal Mohamed.

According to The Spectator, paperwork is expected to be filed with the Electoral Commission to formally register a new political party.

It comes as new YouGov polling found Brits ranked ‘socialism’ as one of their preferred political ideologies, over capitalism and populism.

The research found that the four most popular ideologies in the UK are environmentalism, feminism, liberalism and socialism.

