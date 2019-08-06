Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said he would call for a vote of no confidence in the Government this autumn in an attempt to stop a no-deal Brexit.

Boris Johnson’s government has upped the ante with the EU this week, sending adviser David Frost to Brussels to deliver the message that the UK will be leaving on October 31 “whatever the circumstances”.

European Union diplomats have since been briefed that a “no deal now appears to be the UK Government’s central scenario”, but Mr Corbyn said Labour would do all they can to stop it happening.

Speaking on a visit to Whaley Bridge in Derbyshire, he said: “We will do everything to stop no deal including a no-confidence vote at the appropriate very early time to do it.

“The Prime Minister seems to be trying to slip no deal through, slip past Parliament and slip past the British people.

“Sorry, no deal will be really serious.”