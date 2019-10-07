Another packed Labour Party rally escaped the gaze of the media this weekend as thousands of people queued outside around the blocks to hear a Jeremy Corbyn address.

The Labour leader upped the election ante and took a swipe at Sports Direct billionaire Mike Ashley as he spoke to thousands of supporters at a full-to-capacity Newcastle City Hall.

Echoing scenes from the 2018 General Election, when thousands of people packed the banks of the Tyne to hear Corbyn speak in the pouring rain, he laid down the gauntlet for Boris Johnson, saying an election is coming “very, very soon”.

We're gearing up for a General Election.



Join us. Register to vote now: https://t.co/vYH9vXVPXQ pic.twitter.com/mybVwxlLtK — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) October 5, 2019

Cliff-edge no deal Brexit

He slammed the Prime Minister for sending the country towards a “cliff-edge” no-deal Brexit and told the crowd he was “very determined” there would be no no-deal withdrawal at the end of the month.

But he focused on specific policies outside of the Brexit issue, which has generally divided the Labour party, including the pledge to scrap controversial benefit Universal Credit to restore “dignity to people’s lives”.

As the wonderful poet Emily Dickinson put it:



Hope is the thing with feathers that perches in the soul, and sings the tune without the words, and never stops – at all. pic.twitter.com/S3oKWHk1sD — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) October 7, 2019

He said: “Whether you voted leave or voted remain you still need a job, you still need a house, you still need an education.

“Our policies are about devolution of power around the country, a national investment bank accompanied by regional transformation funds, about the treasury moving its office to the North, about investment in a crossrail for the North, about investment in jobs and housing and hope all across the UK. It is about how we invest in the future to create those good quality jobs.”

Bringing democracy into football

Ahead of Newcastle United’s key clash with Manchester United, he also spoke out against club owners ruining the sport.

He said: “There are people here tonight I’m sure who support Newcastle United. But none of you are very happy with how that club is run, are you?

“And I will be meeting some of the supporters later on about the way to bring democracy into football, the way a Labour government will make the Premier League clubs pay money for grassroots football and the way that fans will be empowered.

“Football shouldn’t be just a business, football is our lives, our community and it’s the place where people go to socialise and enjoy each other’s company.

“Let’s take the beautiful game away from the billionaires and hand it to the fans instead.”