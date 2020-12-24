Jeremy Corbyn headed down to his local food bank to wrap presents for vulnerable children this Christmas.
The former Labour leader chipped in at Elizabeth House in Highbury and urged people to donate food and presents to make sure no one goes without this year.
Amazing work from volunteers at @EH_Highbury, with people helping to both provide presents for local children and support food banks.— Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) December 23, 2020
Hundreds of thousands will rely on food banks for their Christmas dinner this year.
Please support your local food bank. pic.twitter.com/xMhKeV8Z0W
It comes a year on from the general election which saw Boris Johnson secure a landslide victory on promises to ‘get Brexit done’.
He defeated one of the most ambitious Labour manifesto in generations which included promises to eradicate food bank use, rough sleeping and in-work poverty in Britain.
Corbyn told supporters that his administration should be “judged whether it changes people’s lives for the better after five years.”
“Judge us on whether in-work poverty still exists in five years’ time,” he will say. “Judge us on whether people are still sleeping rough after five years of a Labour government.”
