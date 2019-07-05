Jeremy Corbyn has used the 25th anniversary of Amazon’s launch to accuse the company of not paying its fair share of taxes.

The Labour leader has written a card to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos claiming the global giant owes millions in taxes.

The card read: “Dear Jeff. Happy Birthday. You owe the British people millions in taxes that pay for the public services that we all rely on. This year, pay your fair share of taxes, give your hard-working staff a pay rise and respect workers’ rights.

“Many Happy Tax Returns, Jeremy.”

Labour also used the Amazon anniversary to attack Tory leadership contender Jeremy Hunt’s plans to cut corporation tax to 12.5%.

The party said such a move would see big companies paying less to the state and cost the UK economy £13 billion in lost revenue.