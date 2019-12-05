James O’Brien labelled Boris Johnson the worst kind of cheat in an exclusive interview with The London Economic ahead of the general election.

With a week to go until Britain heads to the polls, concerns have been raised over the manner of the Prime Minister’s campaign.

He has shrewdly evaded interviews with Andrew Neil and ducked debates on climate change as well as using a number of known untruths to bolster his pledges.

Three kinds of people

And according to O’Brien, that shouldn’t come as a surprise.

“There are three types of people in this world”, he said.

“There are people who will cheat, and their conscience is silent. There are people who will never cheat. And there are people who will cheat and then feel so soiled by the experience that they’ll somehow cough to it, or even feel genuine remorse if they get caught, like the Australian cricket team.

“Johnson is in the first category. He will cheat and the question he’ll ask himself is ‘can I get away with it?’

“It’s unfashionable to feel this way but the evidence for how comfortable he is with cheating lies in his personal life”

Anti-semitism in Labour ranks

Johnson was kicked out of his marital home by wife Marina after he was accused of cheating for a second time.

He has also fathered a “love child”, though he denied the child was his.

But regardless of his tainted private and public reputation, O’Brien still admits he will still struggle to vote for Jeremy Corbyn in the upcoming election.

He said: “The problem I have with the looming general election is that I find it very hard to contemplate voting for Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour party. A) Because of the anti-Semitism that he has not properly dealt with, or even, I don’t believe, acknowledged.

“And B) Because I think that the handling of opposition to this government in general and the last government and Brexit, in particular, has been so poor.

“BUT, my constituency MP, I know her and I really like her and I really rate her, so I’m torn. I don’t know what I’ll do until I’m in the ballot box.”

The full interview with James O’Brien can be found here.