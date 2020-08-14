Jacob Rees-Mogg is in line for a bumper £800,000 payday from the fund management firm he founded.
Although the Commons leader is no longer a partner in the firm he still owns around 14 per cent of its shares, giving him a nice slice of the £14.9 million profits reported for distribution.
Earlier this year Somerset Capital Management (SCM), which manages investments in emerging markets, told clients that the dive in stock market valuations around the world made “excellent entry points for investors”.
Fund manager Mark Asquith wrote that “history has shown us that super normal returns can be made during this type of environment” in a note to clients.
Former shadow chancellor John McDonnell later said that “profit seeking from people’s suffering is nearly as low as you can get” following the news, adding that “when we come through this we need a windfall tax on the profiteers”.
Mr Rees-Mogg is understood to have pocketed a £1 million from last year’s profits of £19.5 million.
Father-of-six Mr Rees-Mogg, 51, who lives in a mansion in Somerset, is reportedly worth more than £100 million.
Related: These are the companies profiting from the COVID economic collapse
While you're here
While you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.