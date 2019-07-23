Ivanka Trump congratulated the former London Mayor Boris Johnson on becoming the Prime Minister of the United “Kingston” today.

The US President’s daughter posted a tweet shortly after it was announced that Bojo had become the next PM citing the west London suburb.

Rather than writing “United Kingdom” she wrote “United Kingston”, a mistake which has since been corrected.

Her father, Donald, is frequently called out for spelling clangers on social media, even though he claims he’s a really “good speller”.

Just last week he managed to spell Al Qaeda “Alcaida” in a note leaked online.

Kingston upon Thames, frequently known as Kingston, is an area of southwest London which boasts a population of 43,000.

Boris’s constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip lies around 20 miles away in North West London.