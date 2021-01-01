“We have closed the door and walked away,” the Guardian has said, in a stinging and heartfelt editorial lamenting the formal end of Britain’s decades-long relationship with the European Union.

“This is a day of sadness,” the newspaper, which is staunchly pro-EU, said. “Britain’s departure remains a tragic national error. We have expelled ourselves from a union that was good for this country and the world. “

Addressing the possibility of the breakup of the United Kingdom, and decades of British isolationism, the article warns that while Brexit is “done”, it is far from over.

While Boris Johnson, the prime minister, has seemed to shift his tone slightly – frequently speaking of the UK as “the best friend and ally the EU could have” – the Guardian cautions that “the movement he leads is not interested in alliances or compromises.

“It feeds off fantasies of greatness, which Mr Johnson constantly indulges. It fatally confuses sovereignty with power.”

It’s worth reading the piece in full, which you can do here.

