Scheming Brits were quick to figure out a work-around to the new restrictions today following announcements that pubs in certain areas would only stay open if they can operate as restaurants.
Accusations of cronyism rang out after it was revealed chains such as Wetherspoons could escape temporary restrictions in Merseyside because they serve food as well as drink.
Pubs and bars have been ordered to close in the six boroughs that make up the city region but Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson has said restaurants will be able to remain open until 10.30pm.
It means you will only be able to buy alcohol in such establishments if you have food with it.
But it didn’t take Brits to figure out a work-around. Take a look below for some of the sneaky suggestions:
5 pints larger… 10 jägerbombs…. 2 gin and tonics… bottle of wine…. 5 sour shots…. 5 corona and a sex in the beach…… or and a straw for when I snort crack in toilets….. oh nearly forgot and a side of garden peas please.— Kevin Buccieri (@buccieri89) October 12, 2020
Cheers fella.
"A sausage roll and three bottles of merlot please" https://t.co/mokolHY8wg— Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) October 12, 2020
"Soup of the day and 12 tequilas please." https://t.co/UtRW1ktpGW— Matt Dathan (@matt_dathan) October 12, 2020
Ill have 3 pints and 3 carvery dinners please pic.twitter.com/PPdTTptVrV— Jack (@1_JackLee) October 12, 2020
