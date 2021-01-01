A new trade border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK began operating at 23:00 GMT last night, with the first post-Brexit ferry arriving at Dublin port in the early hours of New Year’s Day morning.

It means that most commercial goods entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain now require a customs declaration.

In August Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would allow a post-Brexit border down the Irish Sea “over my dead body” just days after pledging to help Northern Irish businesses cope with a new wave of customs red tape after the UK leaves the European Union.

He made the comment during a visit to Belfast in Northern Ireland, where he also said businesses in the region would have unfettered access to England, Scotland and Wales after Brexit.

As of today new documentation and red tape will now be required between EU member states and Britain, including on crossings from Holyhead.

Officials at the port said some lorries have already been turned away today because they had the wrong documentation.

Johnson’s comments in August echo similar promises to “lie in front of the bulldozers” at Heathrow to stop the third runway.

In 2018 when the policy was voted through in the House of Commons he decided to travel to Afghanistan in order to avoid having to vote against the government.

Related: Nicola Sturgeon tweets ‘Scotland will be back soon, Europe’ as leaders see in the New Year