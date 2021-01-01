Iain Duncan Smith is obviously happy that Brexit is over and done with – but his celebrations seem to have been cut short by an attack of wistfulness.
“I just wish I was 21 again, frankly,” IDS – an arch-Brexiteer – said. “Because my goodness what prospects lie ahead of us for young people now. To be out there buccaneering, trading, dominating the world again…”
Needless to say, Twitter was quick to mock the Tory MP for his misplaced nostalgia, who had apparently forgotten that young Brits are – on the whole – pretty p*ssed off about having their freedom of movement and schemes like Erasmus taken away.
Here are some of the best reactions.
Related: Ominous sinkhole opens up at Kent’s makeshift Brexit lorry park
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .