Iain Duncan Smith is obviously happy that Brexit is over and done with – but his celebrations seem to have been cut short by an attack of wistfulness.

“I just wish I was 21 again, frankly,” IDS – an arch-Brexiteer – said. “Because my goodness what prospects lie ahead of us for young people now. To be out there buccaneering, trading, dominating the world again…”

Needless to say, Twitter was quick to mock the Tory MP for his misplaced nostalgia, who had apparently forgotten that young Brits are – on the whole – pretty p*ssed off about having their freedom of movement and schemes like Erasmus taken away.

Here are some of the best reactions.

Iain Duncan Smith: “I just wish I was 21 again, frankly, because my goodness what prospects lie ahead of us for young people now. To be out there buccaneering, trading, dominating the world again…” pic.twitter.com/vDNNblssUM — Steve Anglesey (@sanglesey) January 1, 2021

I think I saw Iain Duncan Smith on TV last night looking very happy saying 'Now…we can dominate the world…'

1. Can we?

2. Why would we want to?

3. Is he OK? — Michael Rosen (@MichaelRosenYes) January 1, 2021

Of course, when Iain Duncan Smith was in his twenties, he was studying at a university in Perugia, Italy. Something he and his Brexit mates have just made much harder for any buccaneering British 21 year old now. https://t.co/DffZjfTMjJ — Katy Brand (@KatyFBrand) January 1, 2021

Iain Duncan Smith’s sole experience of business was six years of pretty undistinguished middle management for GEC Marconi in the early 80s.



“attended the company's staff college Dunchurch College of Management. He did not gain any qualifications” https://t.co/bnOFQQaewy — . (@twlldun) January 1, 2021

Your reminder, should one ever be necessary, that Iain Duncan Smith is as crackers as a mixed bag of weasels and amphetamines. https://t.co/D8xil88fja — Jonathan L Howard (@JonathanLHoward) January 1, 2021

"Buccaneering" – ardent Brexiters have this cartoon version of history – wanting to be Francis Drake they end up sounding more like Donald Duck — Simon Schama (@simon_schama) January 1, 2021

Point of order: Iain Duncan Smith never was 21 in the first place. He began life around 48 years old. https://t.co/1hiTmABitP — Mark Watson, author of Contacts, a novel which… (@watsoncomedian) January 1, 2021

does…does he think young people are about to become pirates again https://t.co/G7JO1ERcmi — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) January 1, 2021

Ah, to be 21 and trading https://t.co/oPd4CbfNAZ — Sarah Manavis (@sarahmanavis) January 1, 2021

