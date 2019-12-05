A desperate hand-written letter urging people not to vote Conservative in the General Election has appeared on a public lamp post.

The anonymous laminated appeal to voters appeared next to a dual carriageway in Bristol yesterday .

Titled #ToryStory, it appears to have been penned by a person who claims to have lived in poverty for a decade, dating back to the last Labour government in 2010.

The author claims almost “everyone” they know is in debt and appears to lay the blame on the last ten years of Conservatism in the UK.

It is urging voters to turn their backs on the Tories and says “We need to get the Tories out”.

The letter reads as the following: “I’ve lived in poverty for a decade.

Credit;SWNS

“When I needed help from mental health support services it took eight months.

“I have lived in cramped conditions and the waiting list for a council flat is taking years.

“I’ve comforted colleagues in tears because the Universal Credit system stopped them getting child benefits for months at a time.

“Some friends have had breakdowns. Others are homeless in B&Bs.

Credit;SWNS

“Nearly everyone I know lives in debt. Schools are crumbling. GP surgeries are always busy. Rent is always going up. No place for kids to go.

“I don’t think we can take another five years of this.

“We need to get the Tories out.

“Please vote.”