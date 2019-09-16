After claiming that he was chanelling the Hulk, Boris Johnson appears to have not attended his own press conference as there were some noisy protestors.

Xavier Bettel, the Luxembourg leader, went ahead without the British prime minister – standing next to an empty podium as he fiercely criticised him.

He effectively “empty chaired” his guest.

After enduring loud boos and taunts on the way in from assembled protesters, Mr Johnson walked out without doing his promised appearance in front of the media.

The protesters who scared away Mr Johnson were mostly British nationals living in Luxembourg.

My favourite episode of The Incredible Hulk is the one where a small group of people shouted too loudly so he ran away — Michael Deacon (@MichaelPDeacon) September 16, 2019

Mr Johnson said in a private clip to broadcasters later: “I don’t think it would have been fair to the prime minister of Luxembourg [to attend].

“I think there was clearly going to be a lot of noise and points might have been drowned out.”

He claimed that “a lot of work” had been done on possible alternatives to the backstop. Boris said:

“Over the last couple of weeks there’s been a lot of work, papers have been shared but we are now in the stage where we have to start really accelerating the work. That was the agreement today.

The PM said there was “just the right amount of time” available to do a deal, which may surprise some.

He said : “I think we’ve got actually just the right amount of time to do a deal between now and October 17-18.

“But if we can’t do it by then we will make sure we can come out on October 31 – deal or no deal.”

A Luxembourg govt official tells me there was no room big enough to transfer the presser indoors. When UK team was told, they suggested selecting a few journos & moving indoors. Lux team said that would be unfair to the rest. Lectern wasn’t removed bc it was wired up. https://t.co/6f37Eoyb8Y — Matina Stevis-Gridneff (@MatinaStevis) September 16, 2019

Lux govt official rejects idea that this was a deliberate attempt to embarrass Mr Johnson. Says this was not their intention but what’s fair is fair & they didn’t want to choose journos and leave others out. Says concern was raised this afternoon after loud protests began. — Matina Stevis-Gridneff (@MatinaStevis) September 16, 2019

Labour MP Ian Murry said: “Boris Johnson is proving to be such a liar that he probably promised himself to turn up to the press conference. It just shows that he has nothing to say so avoids the scrutiny.

“He can’t provide any answers to his empty promises so decides to hide. Chicken promises from a chicken PM.”