More than 80,000 18-34 year-olds have registered to vote in the past 48 hours, government data shows.

The under 25 category has racked up 46,100 voters in two days, while 42,6000 people aged 25-34 have registered.

Jeremy Corbyn was credited for turning a youth surge into general election success in 2017, outmanoeuvring the Conservatives with digital knowhow and an army of activists.

The surge in young registrations will come as a boon for the Labour leader, who will contest the upcoming election on a pro-referendum card.

Corrupt system

Jeremy Corbyn is set to blast what he brands a “corrupt system” in Britain as he launches Labour’s general election campaign.

In his first major stump speech of the countdown to the pre-election poll on December 12, Mr Corbyn will hit out at the “tax dodgers, bad bosses, big polluters, and billionaire-owned media holding our country back”.

Mr Corbyn will use the speech in London to “call out” people like the media baron Rupert Murdoch, and the Duke of Westminster.

He will say that “the elite” are scared of the British people, which is why “they’ll throw everything” at Labour in the upcoming election.

Mr Corbyn will say: “Boris Johnson’s born-to-rule Conservatives protect the privileged few. They’ve slashed taxes for the richest and vital services and support for everyone else.

Real change is coming

“But real change is coming.

“This election is a once-in-a-generation chance to transform our country, take on the vested interests holding people back and ensure that no community is left behind.

“You know what really scares the elite?

“What they’re actually afraid of is paying their taxes.

“So in this election they’ll fight harder and dirtier than ever before. They’ll throw everything at us because they know we’re not afraid to take them on.

“So, we’re going after the tax dodgers. We’re going after the dodgy landlords. We’re going after the bad bosses. We’re going after the big polluters. Because we know whose side we’re on.”

We’re going after dodgy landlords, bad bosses and big polluters

A poll released last year showed that the British electoral map would be bathed in a red hue if only 18-24 year-olds were allowed to vote.

According to polling data carried out between 28th and 29th August 2018 Labour would take a massive 600 seats from the youngest voters.

The Conservatives would be left without any seats with the Liberal Democrats taking 21, the SNP taking nine seats and the Greens hanging on to their single seat.

