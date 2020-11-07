Sir Keir Starmer has congratulated Joe Biden on becoming the next president of the United States, hailing his victory over Donald Trump as beckoning in an “optimistic future”.

Reacting to the news on Twitter, Starmer said that Biden had run a campaign “on the values that we in the United Kingdom share – decency, integrity, compassion and strength.”

Starmer extended his congratulations to Kamala Harris, for becoming the first woman of colour to be elected vice president.

“Their victory is one for hope and unity over dishonesty and division. Millions of Americans of all backgrounds and ages have come together to vote for a better, more optimistic future,” he added.

“This is also an important moment for the world. It is a chance to reassert America’s place as a force for good on the world stage. A nation that will work with Britain and other allies to defeat this pandemic and fight climate change.

“Joe Biden and the Democrats have always shared Labour’s values and the links between our two parties remain strong. I am looking forward to building on this and forging an even stronger relationship between the UK and the USA,” Sir Keir said.

He ran a campaign on the values that we in the United Kingdom share – decency, integrity, compassion and strength. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) November 7, 2020

Boris Johnson, the prime minister and a close ally of Trump, has also offered his congratulations to the Biden-Harris ticket, singling out Vice President-elect Harris for “her historic achievement”.

“The US is our most important ally,” Johnson tweeted, “and I look forward to working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security.”

