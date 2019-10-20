David Cameron’s book was given a hilarious make over in bookshops this weekend.

The controversial memoir was edited with fake quotes from Donald Trump and Linford Christie along with a revised blurb.

The back page reads:

“Women wanted him. Men wanted to be him. Animals feared him. He had the world at his feet, yet he threw it all away over a bitter rivalry that began at the urinals of Eton forty years ago.

“This isn’t so much a book as a blueprint of how to completely destroy a country – written by a tired man with face like a satellite dish made entirely of ham.”

Horrifying and arousing in equal measure

Several complementary endorsements follow, including one from former gold medal winner Christie, who is quoted as saying:

“Horrifying and arousing in equal measure”.

US president Trump appears on the front page, calling the memoir:

“A very great book. So great. All the words. All the pages”.

Someone has added fake book covers to #DavidCameron’s book in Foyles, Charing Cross Road! 🤣 *📸credit to Alex Bray pic.twitter.com/1ZrVhjtVd7 — Greg Owen (@Greg0wen) October 19, 2019

A very reasonable price

An excerpt in the on the inside page adds to the hilarity, reading:

“The referendum on Britain’s membership of the European Union has been one of the most controversial political events of modern times.

“But why did it happen?

“What lay behind the decision?

“Find out today by buying this book – at a very reasonable price!”

Didn’t believe in Brexit

Cameron released his book last month, dragging Johnson into the debate by saying he “didn’t believe in Brexit“.

He said Johnson was “certain the Brexit side would lose”, with “little risk of breaking up the government he wanted to lead one day” – making his support for the Leave campaign a “risk-free bet on himself”.

“The conclusion I am left with is that he risked an outcome he didn’t believe in because it would help his political career.”