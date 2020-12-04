High-value business travellers will be exempt from England’s two-week quarantine for international arrivals from Saturday – sparking accusations that the government was creating “one rule for the rich” and another for everyone else.

Sporting stars and performing arts professionals – as well as journalists – will also be covered by the new loophole, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced.

Exemptions will be “subject to specific criteria being met”, he said. Individuals will only be exempt when undertaking specific business activity and will only be permitted to meet with others as required by that, the Department for Transport added in a statement.

New Business Traveller exemption: From 4am on Sat 5th Dec high-value business travellers💼will no longer need to self-isolate when returning to ENGLAND from a country NOT in a travel corridor, allowing more travel to support the economy and jobs. Conditions apply. — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) December 3, 2020

The DfT said sectors such as media and elite sport were also selected for exemption from quarantine as they “require specific, high-talent individuals who rely on international connections”.

It added: “PHE (Public Health England) do not anticipate these changes will raise the risk of domestic transmission, due to the protocols being put in place around these exemptions, however all exemptions will remain under review.”

But the government’s prioritising of “high-value business travellers” has drawn fury from a number of critics, including several Labour MPs who said it was tantamount to having “one rule for the rich and another rule for everyone else”.

The Government has announced that "high value" business travellers will be exempt from having to quarantine when arriving in the UK.



The Tories create one rule for the rich and another rule for everyone else. — Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) December 4, 2020

"High value" business travellers are going to be exempted from quarantine.



Absolutely unbelievable.



It really is one rule for the rich and another for everyone else with this government. — Richard Burgon MP (@RichardBurgon) December 3, 2020

Regardless of the merits of exempting (some) business travellers from Covid quarantine, it takes a truly special brand of stupid to refer to them as “high-value” people. — alexmassie (@alexmassie) December 3, 2020

How does one become a “high value” business traveller? Does it involve marrying a Conservative MP or donating to the party or running a pub near a Cabinet minister’s home? https://t.co/NBfx09Jszo — Gavin Esler (@gavinesler) December 3, 2020

I think I find the emoji even more offensive than the notion of ‘high-value’ travellers. https://t.co/DyePRGvZdF — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) December 3, 2020

