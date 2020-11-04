A familiar unease has spread across the US after early voting suggests the pollsters could have been way out in predicting a Joe Biden landslide in this year’s election.

“Too close to call” was the message from several key states, which could take days to return a definitive result in what seems like a neck-and-neck contest.

Wisconsin says there’s no way they are announcing a winner tonight, Michigan needs until Friday and Pennsylvania isn’t coming out anytime soon, either, Bloomberg’s Saleha Mohsin is reporting.

Florida, seen as a potentially pivotal state, looks to have plumped for Trump with the Democrats flopping in Miami-Dade.

Hilary Clinton won it with 64 per cent of the vote in 2016, Biden is currently running significantly behind that.

With a long way to go and all outcomes – including a tie – still on the cards, here’s some of the early reaction from the US:

Hello darkness my old friend — Owen Jones 🌹 (@OwenJones84) November 4, 2020

Here's one you wouldn't expect: President Trump is doing better this year than he did in 2016 in counties with high COVID-19 death rates. pic.twitter.com/IYjbgjM3lu — Brad Heath (@bradheath) November 4, 2020

An ominous sign for Biden in Pennsylvania: Trump running ahead of his 2016 performance in Trumbull County (Warren, near Youngstown and on the west PA border) with nearly all of the vote counted — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) November 4, 2020

BREAKING NEWS: TOO CLOSE TO CALL — Alyssa Limperis (@alyssalimp) November 4, 2020

We coulda had Bernie. — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) November 4, 2020

